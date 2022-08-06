CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: “The Long Road Back.”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily.

Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico.

He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong.

He was airlifted to Lubbock and then after surgery, he found his way to Moody Rehabilitation in Lubbock where he continues to work to regain what he lost

The normal time for recovery for a brain injury like Tim’s is 6 months to a year.

Tim is 8 months in and continues to work hard.

Right now, he is concentrating on getting his legs stronger, walking and regaining the use of his hands.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.