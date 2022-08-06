CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back

An Odessa man is recovering from an accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily.

Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico.

He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong.

He was airlifted to Lubbock and then after surgery, he found his way to Moody Rehabilitation in Lubbock where he continues to work to regain what he lost

The normal time for recovery for a brain injury like Tim’s is 6 months to a year.

Tim is 8 months in and continues to work hard.

Right now, he is concentrating on getting his legs stronger, walking and regaining the use of his hands.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash at 302
Details on fatal crash near SH 302
According to the Odessa Police Department, they are investigating a major accident on the 1100...
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
Two dead in crash in Midland County
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

Latest News

Tim Edgmon fell on ice on Christmas Eve, 2021.
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: “The Long Road Back.”
Medical Center Hospital in Audust 2022.
Permian Strategic Partnership speaks about MCH, MMH ‘relocation’ discussions
Permian Strategic Partnership speaks about MCH, MMH ‘relocation’ discussions
Pigskin Preview: Crane Golden Cranes