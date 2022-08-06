Basin PBS holds annual Back-To-School event at Midland College

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The first day of school is just around the corner, and Basin PBS is helping kids in the area get ready for the school year.

Basin PBS held a back-to-school festival at Midland College and over 40 local non-profits were there to serve families across the Permian Basin.

This is the second year Basin PBS has held its back-to-school festival in West Texas and their goal is to provide families with as many resources as they can to help families out in the Permian Basin.

The festival was filled with live entertainment, face painting, balloon artists, and other fun-filled activities for the entire family to enjoy.

The first 400 kids that arrived received a free backpack from ATMOS energy – the perfect accessory for the first day of school.

While summer is coming to an end for kids in the region, this is just one of many events to help kick off the new school.

“We are having our back-to-school festival this year. It is a resource fair and just a festival for kids to have fun and get ready to go to school this coming week. And to offer all the resources Midland has for families to be successful.” said Johnna Pullig, Education Director at Basin PBS

Families took advantage of getting to learn the various resources that were available to them, such as tutoring, after-school care, and other extracurricular activities.

“I think it’s important because education is important and family support is important and a lot of times families struggle with that sort of thing and if we can offer any kind of resources whether it’s something fun for kids after school while their parents are still working or support for families themselves when they go through hard times then we are so happy to help bring that to the community”, said Pullig

Unlike last year’s festival, this year Basin PBS brought out Midland Health Department to help families get up to date on their kids’ vaccinations before they go back to school.

“And so, they partnered and decided to hold a clinic to make it easier for parents to get multiple children and have their shots before school starts”, Pullig

If you missed the event you can find more information about today’s event here.

