Police searching for Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of stealing from Home Depot

Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say...
Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say looks like Bradley Cooper.(Henry County Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) – Police in Georgia are searching for a Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of shoplifting from a Home Depot store last month.

The police department posted a surveillance photo of the man on Facebook, showing the suspect casually rolling out a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit on a cart July 23.

According to Home Depot’s website, that kit can cost hundreds of dollars.

Several people have noticed and commented on how much the suspect looks like the actor Bradley Cooper.

In that case, he shouldn’t be too difficult to find, right?

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Police Department’s non-emergency line at 770-957-9121.

