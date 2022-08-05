Pigskin Preview: McCamey Badgers

McCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers are coming off back-to-back district championships, and are ranked #17 in the 2A DII pre-season poll.

Coach Michael Woodard says the Badger’s strength is that they play for each other. McCamey will rely on several experienced players who excel on both offense and defense.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at McCamey, and to hear from Coach Woodard and the Badgers.

