Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will not run for re-election

Midland Mayor not seeking reelection
By Noe Ortega
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This morning we found out that the Midland mayor Patrick Payton will not be running for re-election for November’s election.

After serving for just one term, Mayor Payton decided to not run for a second term, and current Councilwoman Lori Blong plans to run for the office.

Mayor Payton said back in March that he would run for re-election for his next term, but that has now changed.

Councilwoman Blong says she was surprised when she found out that he wasn’t going to be running for re-election.

“It is a volunteer role, but then to be running a business and having clients and other demands on his times. I know that that’s been significant. but i was surprised that he decided to announce yesterday,” Blong said.

Councilwoman Blong registered today to run for mayor, and she says she’s been listening to the citizens of Midland on the issues they want fixed.

“Most of the folks I’m talking to want to know that there’s somebody who’s fiscally conservative, and taking good care of tax payer dollars,” Blong said.

Mayor Payton’s term ends in November.

One of Councilwoman Blongs idea, if elected, is to prioritize making sure roads and infrastructure are stable.

According to the Midland County Elections Office, Councilwoman Blong is the only person who’s officially registered to run for the mayor position.

Other city officials were contacted and asked if they planned to run for mayor this upcoming election.

At-large, Dan Corrales tells us that any information on candidates will be made public before or on the 22nd of August.

We’ll keep you updated on the elections.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash at 302
Details on fatal crash near SH 302
According to the Odessa Police Department, they are investigating a major accident on the 1100...
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
Two dead in crash in Midland County
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

Latest News

Midland Mayor not seeking reelection
Midland Mayor not running for reelection
Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland
Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland
Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland
Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland
Nathaniel Ochoa
Ector County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in shooting