Midland Mayor Patrick Payton not seeking re-election

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Patrick Payton, the current Mayor of the City of Midland, has confirmed that he will not be seeking a second term.

Payton unseated incumbent Mayor Jerry Morales in the November 2019 election.

City Councilwoman for District 4 Lori Blong tells CBS7 that she has filed to run for Midland mayor this November.

We will update this story with more information as it is released.

