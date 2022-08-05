Midland Mayor Patrick Payton not seeking re-election

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton(City of Midland)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Patrick Payton, the current Mayor of the City of Midland, has confirmed that he will not be seeking a second term.

Payton unseated incumbent Mayor Jerry Morales in the November 2019 election.

City Councilwoman for District 4 Lori Blong tells CBS7 that she has filed to run for Midland mayor this November.

We will update this story with more information as it is released.

