Ector County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in shooting

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Thursday night in relation to a shooting at a game room in West Odessa.

At around 11:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, deputies were called to a game room at 10561 W. University in reference to a disturbance and gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived, they found a person laying in the parking lot who said that he had been shot. Two people tending to the injured person identified him as Jander Galindo.

Galindo appeared to have a wound in his lower back.

Deputies took over and provided first aid to the victim until paramedics from Odessa Fire Rescue arrived. Galindo was taken to Medical Center Hospital ER and their current condition is unknown.

Upon investigation Deputies and ECSO Investigators, learned that the disturbance appeared to have occurred due to an ex-spouse issue.

Witnesses told Investigators of a person involved in the disturbance and that person was found.

The person was identified as Nathaniel Ochoa, and it was determined that he was involved he was arrested for aggravated assault w/a deadly weapon, and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

