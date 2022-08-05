College baseball player has leg amputated following horrific boating accident, family says

Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. (Source: WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A prospective college baseball player had his lower leg amputated following a horrific boating accident that left him severely injured.

Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the accident on Bath Creek on July 23.

Byrd was one of two people who fell off their tubes. Byrd’s friend safely got back on the boat, but as Byrd was approaching the boat, the ski rope got caught in the propeller and pulled Byrd toward it. Byrd was hit by the propeller and seriously injured.

Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following...
Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following the amputation. His mother said that marks surgery number nine.(Courtesy Mitzi Byrd/Facebook with permission)

Byrd has committed to playing baseball at East Carolina University as a freshman.

His mother Mitzi Byrd posted on social media confirming that her son had surgery to amputate his right leg below his knee. According to the post, doctors may have to perform another amputation above the knee.

“This is hard. I’m not going to lie, this is REALLY hard,” Mitzi Byrd wrote in another Facebook post. “Parker is trying to process it and we are trying to process it. I begged God to provide a miracle but we have to trust his plan.”

Parker Byrd underwent another surgery Friday morning to clean up and close some areas following the amputation. His mother said that marks surgery number nine.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash at 302
Details on fatal crash near SH 302
According to the Odessa Police Department, they are investigating a major accident on the 1100...
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
Two dead in crash in Midland County
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
FILE - The skyline of Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, is pictured on Feb. 8, 2019. Republicans...
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Storms ground US air travelers as airlines cancel flights
FILE - Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol...
Pentagon denies DC request for National Guard migrant help