Big Spring man sentenced in sexual abuse of a young child case

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that 38-year-old Big Spring man, Timothy Duane Poor, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for the offenses of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and compelling prostitution under 18.

After hearing evidence Tuesday and Wednesday, the jury found Poor guilty after about four hours of deliberations. The defendant elected to have the jury assess punishment.

The jury assessed punishment at 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for continuous sexual abuse of a young child and 5 years for compelling prostitution under 18. The State asked for the sentences to run consecutively. The Judge declined to stack and the sentences will run concurrently.

The evidence presented in the case showed that Poor started molesting 9 years old girl relative. Poor would give the child presents and money in exchange for the acts of sexual abuse.

The abuse continued until April of 2021 when the child’s mother discovered the money from the most recent incident. The child then made an outcry to her mother. Later, she disclosed that the abuse had happened multiple times over a roughly 2-year period.

The range of punishment for continuous sexual abuse of a young child is 25 to 99 years or life in prison. The range of punishment for compelling prostitution under 18 is 5 to 99 or life in prison. The case was tried by Assistant District Attorneys Lacey Holloman and Evans Miller. The defendant was represented by David Phillips and Sara Spector. The trial was held in the 238th District Court and presided over by Judge Elizabeth Leonard.

