Reeves County Jail inmate stabbed correctional officers

Robert Daniel Spivey
Robert Daniel Spivey(Reeves County Jail)
By Noe Ortega
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two correctional officers were stabbed in Reeves County Jail in Pecos last month.

An inmate is now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after stabbing two correctional officers on the eighth of July.

The inmate responsible for stabbing is Robert Daniel Spivey, who’s in jail after he was charged with assault.

He’s been in and out of the jail system since 2007.

One of the officers was going into the inmates cell to give him his medicine, when the inmate attacked him with a blade from a pencil sharpener.

“My correction officers went in to conduct a medication test, they went inside the cell of Robert Daniel Spivey, he charged at my officers with a sharp object in his right hand,” Reeves County Sheriff Arturo Granado says.

Both officers sustained slash wounds on their necks, and both officers were cleared to go back to work two weeks after the incident.

Granado says besides the scratches that the officers have, they didn’t sustain any other injuries.

