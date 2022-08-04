Pigskin Preview: Stanton Buffaloes

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Stanton Buffaloes beat undefeated #3 Childress to win the Bi-district Championship last season, despite being 47-point underdogs.

That incredible upset win gave the Buffaloes confidence that they can beat any team Stanton matches up against.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Stanton, and to hear from Coach Cody Hogan and the Buffaloes.

