Pigskin Preview: Stanton Buffaloes
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Stanton Buffaloes beat undefeated #3 Childress to win the Bi-district Championship last season, despite being 47-point underdogs.
That incredible upset win gave the Buffaloes confidence that they can beat any team Stanton matches up against.
Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Stanton, and to hear from Coach Cody Hogan and the Buffaloes.
