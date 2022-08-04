Pigskin Preview: Andrews Mustangs

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews Mustangs bring an experienced and talented senior class into the 2022 season; a group that’s had championship aspirations since grade school.

Longtime defensive coordinator Tom Harvey was promoted to head coach in the offseason, and his linebacking corps will lead the team. So will multi-year starting quarterback EJ Lopez.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Andrews, and to hear from Coach Harvey and the Mustangs.

