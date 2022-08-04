Pigskin Preview: Andrews Mustangs

The Andrews Mustangs bring an experienced and talented senior class into the 2022 season; a group that’s had championship aspirations since grade school.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Longtime defensive coordinator Tom Harvey was promoted to head coach in the offseason, and his linebacking corps will lead the team. So will multi-year starting quarterback EJ Lopez.

Longtime defensive coordinator Tom Harvey was promoted to head coach in the offseason, and his linebacking corps will lead the team. So will multi-year starting quarterback EJ Lopez.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Andrews, and to hear from Coach Harvey and the Mustangs.

