Odessa Arts Grant Writing Workshop

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Arts will host a grant writing workshop for organizations interested in applying for the 2023 grant cycle on Aug. 8, 2022.

The workshop will be at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center’s Wolfcamp Room (305 E. 5th Street, Odessa, TX 79761).

It will go from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m.

To be eligible for a grant, an organization must attend one session.

The grant workshop is free, but registration is required. The registration link is attached here.

Odessa Arts provides grants for events and programs that promote the arts in Ector County and encourage tourism to the area. Grants will be awarded in October for the calendar year 2023.

Organizations can RSVP by calling 432-337-1492 or emailing ramsi@odessaarts.org .

Space is limited. For more information on events happening in your city, please view the calendar at: https:// odessaarts.org/calendar/

