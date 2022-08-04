A new development over in Midland for homeless people

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One organization in Midland is helping those without a roof over their head get back on their feet.

Fields Edge is an organization that promotes human dignity by building homes for the homeless and empowering a lifestyle of service.

Husband and wife John-Mark and Briana Echols completed an internship with community first which is based out in Austin and provides homes for the homeless.

The couple learned how the chronically homeless needed more than housing.

Building a community for them was crucial to help restore their dignity, promote healing, and cultivate a feeling of home.

“So my wife and I were called to the homeless about 7 to 8 years ago just volunteering here locally and we just really were drawn to serving the homeless and loving them like Christ. We just got called to it and eventually heard about a community in Austin that had built tiny homes like this and went to live there to learn how to replicate it about 5 years ago and have been working on it ever since”, said John-Mark Echols, Founder, and CEO of Fields Edge.

Within the next month, the first phase of this community will be completed but their goal doesn’t end there.

“The whole emphasis is around dignity and community and empowerment. This is our first phase of houses. We’ve built 10 and eventually, 100″ said Echols.

With the cost of living being high in the midland area John-Mark Echols says that homelessness is becoming a major issue right now in the area.

“It’s a growing problem just because it’s so expensive to live out here. It’s a huge need for us to provide an opportunity for those who have been homeless to get out of it and to empower them to have a dignified life”, Echols

Each home is around 200 square feet which include a bed, couch, tv, and mini fridge. Everyone who lives in the community shares a kitchen, restroom, and showers to build connections amongst the community.

The latest statistics show that 227 people were homeless in Midland and out of those 227 people 88 people were living in inhumane conditions. So if you know someone who is homeless this is a great opportunity for them.

