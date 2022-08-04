Border patrol officers apprehend man wanted for homicide

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) -Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for homicide.

On August 2, Border Patrol officers encountered a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via vehicle. During a primary inspection by CBP officers, it was revealed there was an outstanding warrant for homicide (negligent manslaughter-vehicle). The individual was secured and a secondary inspection was conducted utilizing biometric verification which confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide (negligence manslaughter-vehicle) by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Lawton, Oklahoma.

“Working closely with law enforcement agencies and apprehending fugitives from justice is a part of our daily work to keep our borders and communities safe and secure,” said Port Director Jesus Chavez.

The suspect was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

