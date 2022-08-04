2nd Annual Free Will Seminar: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -August is National Make a Will Month.

In recognition of Make a Will Month, the OEL Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will host its annual free will seminar for the Permian Basin Community. Local probate attorneys will provide information discussing making wills, estate planning, and the probate process.

Community members who attend and stay for the entire seminar will receive a free will completed and executed for them. This is a free seminar, and an opportunity to obtain a will for free, provided by the Omicron Epsilon Lamda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. as a part of the chapter’s community service.

Date: August 6, 2022

Time: 10 am - 12 noon

Location: The White House, 1702 E. Wall St., Midland, TX 79701

Event host: Omicron Epsilon Lamda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

