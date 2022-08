2022-23 FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When Permian Basin students go back to class

(KOSA) -It’s nearly time for students to head back to class for the 2022-23 school year.

Here are their starting dates.

ECTOR COUNTY:

ECISD- Aug. 9: PK-6 & 9

Aug. 11: 7-8 & 10-12

MIDLAND COUNTY:

MISD- Aug.8

Greenwood ISD- Aug.11

GLASSCOCK COUNTY:

Glasscock County ISD-Aug. 18

WARD COUNTY:

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD- Aug.17

CRANE COUNTY:

Crane ISD-Aug.17

UPTON COUNTY:

McCamey ISD- Aug.15

Rankin ISD- Aug.10

REAGAN COUNTY:

Reagan County ISD- Aug. 17

REEVES COUNTY:

Pecos- Barstow- Toyah ISD- Aug.10

Balmorhea ISD- Aug 15

PECOS COUNTY:

Buena Vista ISD-Aug.17

Fort Stockton ISD- Aug. 9

Irran- Sheffield ISD- Aug.10

Grandfalls- Royalty ISD- Aug 15

HOWARD COUNTY:

Big Spring ISD- Aug.22

Forsan ISD- Aug. 17

Coahoma ISD- Aug.10

BREWSTER COUNTY:

Alpine ISD- Aug.23

Marathon ISD- Aug.17

Terlingua CSD- Aug.22

ANDREWS COUNTY:

Andrews ISD- Aug.11

MARTIN COUNTY:

Stanton ISD-Aug. 17

Grady ISD-Aug 16

WINKLER COUNTY:

Wink-Loving ISD- Aug.15

Kermit ISD-Aug. 22

TERRELL COUNTY:

Terrell County ISD- Aug.18

PRESIDIO COUNTY:

Marfa ISD-Aug. 17

Presidio ISD- Aug.10

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY:

Fort Davis ISD- Aug.22

LEA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO:

Eunice Municipal Schools- Aug.11

Jal Public Schools- Aug.19

Hobbs- Aug.8

