13-year-old girl in custody for setting fires at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas police say

Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl is in police custody for setting multiple fires over the weekend at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, police said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Nellis Air Force Base around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of several buildings on fire.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody. She is being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials did not detail the extent of the damage or provide further information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Odessa Police Department, they are investigating a major accident on the 1100...
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
Fatal Crash at 302
Details on fatal crash near SH 302
Midland woman finds $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Midland woman $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Two dead in crash in Midland County

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A glitch caused inaccurate credit scores to be sent to lenders during a three-week period.
Florida woman’s lawsuit says Equifax error made loan pricier
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Update to electors law desperately needed, senators declare
Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., died in a car crash Wednesday.
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski