Two dead in crash in Midland County

(Source: MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two men are dead after a crash in Midland County Wednesday morning.

Jose Castillo was driving a tow truck and towed unit south on SH 349 approaching the CR 140 intersection. James Featherston was traveling east on CR 140 approaching the SH 349 intersection. Featherston failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection to Castillo.

Castillo hit the driver’s side of Featherston. The vehicles came to a rest in the east ditch of SH 349. Castillo’s vehicle completely and the front end of Featherston’s vehicle burned.

