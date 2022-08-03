Small Business Summer: 96-year-old business owner has no plans to slow down

“I’m gonna work just as long as God will let me work.”
Small Business Summer: Fran Sales and Services
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Kermit Highway, there’s a 46 year old business with a 96-year-old owner, who still does it all.

“I love being a mechanic. And I get just as greasy as Steve! I get just as greasy as Steve,” Fran Reedy said.

Fran Reedy started Fran Sales and Services almost 50 years ago, repairing parts for oil rigs here in the Permian Basin.

“I didn’t know nothing! I was married at the time, and I went home at lunch and told my husband what Harold has said in Dallas and he said ‘well you can’t do that,’ and I said ‘can’t never did do nothing!’”

Fran went from knowing nothing to knowing everything.

“They’ll say ‘well I can’t help you but I know who can, go see Fran. She knows what she’s doing,’” Reedy said.

So, at 96, Fran and her dog Victoria wake up everyday, both excited to go to work, and both excited to meet someone new.

“I just love being around people.”

And no, there are no plans for Fran to slow down anytime soon.

“People ask me when I’m planning to retire and I tell them when I’m six feet under. And I mean it! I’m gonna work just as long as God will let me. And He’s been so good to me.”

