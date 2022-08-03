Do you drive I-10? TxDOT wants to hear from you

Corridor study to shape future of Interstate 10
(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Texas Department of Transportation needs your ideas to help shape the future of one of Texas’ most important highways.

Interstate 10 through Texas impacts the lives of millions of drivers, as well as communities and cities from the state lines of New Mexico to Louisiana. From July 27 through Sept. 6, 2022, TxDOT will conduct an online survey asking the public for their input and perspective on I-10. The survey gives stakeholders an important voice in shaping the future of I-10 and the communities it serves.

The survey is part of TxDOT’s I-10 Texas Corridor Study, which is looking for ways to keep up with the state’s growing population, increasing traffic, and booming economy. The study examines currently planned transportation projects and analyzes additional safety, connectivity, bottlenecks, and other mobility needs along I-10 in Texas. The results of the survey will help TxDOT and stakeholder working groups identify potential short-, mid-, and long-term improvements, and prioritize plans, policies, programs and projects.

To take the survey and find out more about the I-10 Texas Corridor Study, visit www.txdot.gov and search “I-10 Texas Corridor Study”. The survey is also available in Spanish.

