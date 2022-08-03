After customer has bike stolen, local business surprises him with new one

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On a typical day, West Texas Nutrition deals with nutrition.

On Tuesday, it dealt with bikes.

It’s all for a good cause after a long-time customer had his bike stolen from in front of the store Sunday, Aug. 31.

“It broke his heart,” said WTN co-owner Valerie Vasquez. “He didn’t know what he was going to do.”

His name is Jose Trango, and he’s been a daily presence at WTN for the past three years.

“He’s just the sweetest guy,” Vasquez said.

After his bike was snatched, Vasquez and co-owner Orlando Luna wanted to help, so they took to Facebook to raise funds needed to buy Jose a new bicycle.

It worked.

“I want to say the donations came in less than 45 minutes,” Vasquez said.

Tuesday, Luna and Vasquez surprised Jose with his new bike.

“He walked in through the door, and he saw the bike with the bow,” Luna said. “I think he was just overwhelmed with excitement.”

So, for one day, Luna’s biggest sale wasn’t a shake or a meal but kindness.

“It takes one person to take the lead in order for others will follow,” Luna said. “That’s just our culture we’re brought up in.”

