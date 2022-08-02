Southwest Airlines flight credits will no longer expire

Southwest Airlines removes expiration dates from all flight credits.
Southwest Airlines removes expiration dates from all flight credits.(nazdravie via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines said its flight credits to customers will no longer have an expiration date.

The airline announced the move last month, saying it’s a “first-of-its-kind policy” with such credits no longer expiring and allowing passengers to reschedule their travel plans.

“Flight credits don’t expire aligns with the boldness of a philosophy to give our customers definitive simplicity and ease in travel,” said Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan.

According to Southwest, starting July 28, customers will see a placeholder expiration date of December 31, 2040, on valid flight credits. Later this year, that date will just be eliminated as the airline said it would continue to update its internal system.

“While other airlines eliminate benefits and value, we’re enhancing our experience again,” said Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President Ryan Green.

Southwest Airlines said it has also eliminated change or cancellation fees along with offering two free checked bags.

“Introducing this change in our policy is part of a massive effort to improve the things that are most important to our customers,” said Southwest Airlines Vice President of Customer Experience and Engagement Tony Roach.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Odessa Police Department, they are investigating a major accident on the 1100...
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
Midland woman finds $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Midland woman $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
This evening, a plane landed on I-20 near Pecos according to the Reeves County Sheriff's Office.
Plane lands on I-20 in Pecos
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine

Latest News

Jesus House Anniversary
Jesus House Odessa celebrates 20th anniversary
Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies
Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase...
Grieving father erupts at Parkland school shooter’s trial
Sgt. Matthew Fishman was shot and later died at the hospital after him and two other deputies...
Sergeant dead, 1 deputy released from hospital after being shot while serving warrant in N.C.
A Minnesota woman is suing after a pharmacist did not fill a morning after pill prescription...
Woman files lawsuit after being denied morning after pill from pharmacist