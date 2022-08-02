Senior Life Midland new kitchen

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A kitchen at Midland Memorial West Campus has sat unused for over five years.

That is until this year when Meals on Wheels took over that kitchen in march while they waited for their new facility.

The Meals on Wheels program feeds over 500 people every day, and even when they moved locations, they didn’t miss a single day of serving people in the community.

Senior Life has been in Midland since 1974 delivering hot, nutritious meals to the elderly, disabled, and homebound people through Meals on Wheels. However ever since they’ve closed the doors at their old location off of Sinclair Ave, they’ve had to make some adjustments to how they serve the community.

“So, working with Midland Memorial and Senior Life Midland we were able to do some upgrades in the kitchen and make it ready for us to move in,” said Tracey Renton, Director of Development & Marketing for Senior Life Midland.

Renton does say it has been a wonderful transition despite moving locations and the volunteers have been amazing and working hard, with change comes challenges. but Renton says it’s nothing they couldn’t overcome.

“Some of the challenges that we have faced have been very easily overcome working with our executive staff and the wonderful staff here at Midland Memorial Hospital. We’ve been able to address those challenges and make sure that our seniors benefit from this collaborative effort,” said Renton.

Even though Senior Life Midland is grateful for all the help Midland memorial has given them, Senior Life Midland is ready to get its own place again.

“We’re just anticipating that here in the very near future we’ll be able to move into our new facility,” said Renton.

The new building once completed will have state-of-the-art equipment and more storage to serve the community.

