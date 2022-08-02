Ranchland Hills hosts golf tournament for Dogs R Us

Ranchland Hills
Ranchland Hills(CBS7 News)
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland held a fundraising tournament for Dogs Rescue R Us.

Dog Rescue R Us held its third-annual golf tournament at Ranchland Golf Club Tuesday.

The non-profit has been around since January of 2019 and has saved a little over 11,000 dogs so far.

They transport dogs in shelters out of the Permian Basin to homes up north by bus or plane to save their lives.

“We just thank everybody in the community that is learning about us and donating to the cause, supporting us, educating others,” Dana Tinley, Vice President of Dogs R Us.

All of the money raised goes towards payroll for their general manager and facility manager.

The nonprofit has many volunteers that worked hard to help put on the tournament today.

Tinley says it was a full house and their best one yet.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Odessa Police Department, they are investigating a major accident on the 1100...
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
Midland woman finds $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Midland woman $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
This evening, a plane landed on I-20 near Pecos according to the Reeves County Sheriff's Office.
Plane lands on I-20 in Pecos
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine

Latest News

Senior Life Midland new kitchen
Senior Life Midland new kitchen
golf MGN generic
Hogan Park Golf Course hosting Midland Men’s City Championship
Non-profit organizations help out cancer patients
Non-profit organizations help out cancer patients
Non-profit organizations help out cancer patients
Non-Profit Organizations help patients with cancer