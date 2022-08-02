Ranchland Hills hosts golf tournament for Dogs R Us

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland held a fundraising tournament for Dogs Rescue R Us.

Dog Rescue R Us held its third-annual golf tournament at Ranchland Golf Club Tuesday.

The non-profit has been around since January of 2019 and has saved a little over 11,000 dogs so far.

They transport dogs in shelters out of the Permian Basin to homes up north by bus or plane to save their lives.

“We just thank everybody in the community that is learning about us and donating to the cause, supporting us, educating others,” Dana Tinley, Vice President of Dogs R Us.

All of the money raised goes towards payroll for their general manager and facility manager.

The nonprofit has many volunteers that worked hard to help put on the tournament today.

Tinley says it was a full house and their best one yet.

