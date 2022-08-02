Pigskin Preview: Coahoma Bulldogs

The Coahoma Bulldogs began their 2022 season with a midnight practice on Monday morning.
By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma Bulldogs began their 2022 season with a midnight practice on Monday morning.

Head Coach Chris Joslin spoke about the vision for the team the upcoming season.

Running Back and Linebacker Isaiah Eleda spoke about how he’s tried to help younger players on the team be prepared while Offensive and Defensive Lineman Nikolas Gonzales spoke about how the team looks to change the culture.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at this mornings practice.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Odessa Police Department, they are investigating a major accident on the 1100...
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
Midland woman finds $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Midland woman $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
This evening, a plane landed on I-20 near Pecos according to the Reeves County Sheriff's Office.
Plane lands on I-20 in Pecos
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

Big Spring Steers football
Pigskin Preview: Big Spring Steers
Pigskin Preview: Big Spring Steers
Pigskin Preview: Coahoma
Former Permian High Basketball Star hosts camp in Odessa
Former Permian High Basketball Star hosts camp in Odessa