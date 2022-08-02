Pigskin Preview: Coahoma Bulldogs

COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma Bulldogs began their 2022 season with a midnight practice on Monday morning.

Head Coach Chris Joslin spoke about the vision for the team the upcoming season.

Running Back and Linebacker Isaiah Eleda spoke about how he’s tried to help younger players on the team be prepared while Offensive and Defensive Lineman Nikolas Gonzales spoke about how the team looks to change the culture.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at this mornings practice.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.