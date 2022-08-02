Pigskin Preview: Big Spring Steers

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Steers were the first stop on CBS7 Sports Director Jakob Brandenburg’s Pigskin Preview tour.

Cannon McWilliams enters his 4th season as head coach of the Steers. He’s turned around a program that won only three games from 2016-18. Big Spring is seeking its fourth straight playoff appearance.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at the 2022 Big Spring football team, and to hear interviews with McWilliams and the Steers.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.