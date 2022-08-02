Pigskin Preview: Big Spring Steers

By Jakob Brandenburg
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Steers were the first stop on CBS7 Sports Director Jakob Brandenburg’s Pigskin Preview tour.

Cannon McWilliams enters his 4th season as head coach of the Steers. He’s turned around a program that won only three games from 2016-18. Big Spring is seeking its fourth straight playoff appearance.

