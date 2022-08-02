Jesus House Odessa celebrates 20th anniversary

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today Jesus House celebrated 20 years since officially becoming a nonprofit.

The nonprofit invited the community for food and music.

One representative of Jesus House expressed what it means to her to serve the community.

“We love Odessa and we love midland, and to be able to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and the fact that he trusts us enough to be able to do this it’s an extreme honor and a blessing,” Elisha Ramirez, Men’s Transitional Director, Jesus House Odessa, said. “And we get to know these people on a personal level and they become like family, so to be able to do this for them and to be able to open up things for the community to be able to help those in need; it’s an indescribable feeling”

The non-profit also received check donations for their “build-up” campaign which will provide affordable housing in the community.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.