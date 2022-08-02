Jesus House Odessa celebrates 20th anniversary

Jesus House Anniversary
Jesus House Anniversary(CBS7 News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today Jesus House celebrated 20 years since officially becoming a nonprofit.

The nonprofit invited the community for food and music.

One representative of Jesus House expressed what it means to her to serve the community.

“We love Odessa and we love midland, and to be able to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and the fact that he trusts us enough to be able to do this it’s an extreme honor and a blessing,” Elisha Ramirez, Men’s Transitional Director, Jesus House Odessa, said. “And we get to know these people on a personal level and they become like family, so to be able to do this for them and to be able to open up things for the community to be able to help those in need; it’s an indescribable feeling”

The non-profit also received check donations for their “build-up” campaign which will provide affordable housing in the community.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Odessa Police Department, they are investigating a major accident on the 1100...
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
Midland woman finds $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Midland woman $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
This evening, a plane landed on I-20 near Pecos according to the Reeves County Sheriff's Office.
Plane lands on I-20 in Pecos
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine

Latest News

Midland Habitat dedicates 181st house
Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicates 181st house
Medical Center Hospital in August, 2022.
Could Medical Center Hospital be relocated?
Could Medical Center Hospital be relocated?
Pigskin Preview: Big Spring Steers