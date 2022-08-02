Hogan Park Golf Course hosting Midland Men’s City Championship

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Hogan Park Golf Course is hosting the Midland Men’s City Championship.

The event is a three-day-long golf tournament beginning on Friday at 11 am.

The individual tournament, sponsored by Star Electric, is a fundraiser for the course’s summer Junior Golf Program.

The proceeds go towards paying for any young golfers who can’t afford the fee or don’t have a pair of golf clubs but want to participate in the Junior Program.

“We just kept doing it for our kids that play out here and for people that want to take up golf and a lot of people don’t have the opportunity and well take care of everything they need for the junior program,” Said Greg Skies, Head Golf Professional at Hogan Park.

The entry fee is $150, which includes a cart. Participants must be at least 16 years old to enter with a handicap of three or better.

The entry fee deadline is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

