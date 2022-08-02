DPS working fatal crash near SH 302

Fatal Crash at 302
Fatal Crash at 302(WEST TEXAS OILFIELD TRAFFIC UPDATES FACEBOOK PAGE)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A DPS spokesperson has confirmed they are working a fatality crash on SH 302 near the Winkler/ Loving County line.

The crash involved a commercial vehicle.

DPS is asking drivers to avoid the area as they close lanes to investigate.

At this time DPS can confirm this is a fatality accident but identities have not been released and next of kin has not been notified.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Odessa Police Department, they are investigating a major accident on the 1100...
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
Midland woman finds $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Midland woman $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
This evening, a plane landed on I-20 near Pecos according to the Reeves County Sheriff's Office.
Plane lands on I-20 in Pecos
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine

Latest News

Jesus House Anniversary
Jesus House Odessa celebrates 20th anniversary
Midland Habitat dedicates 181st house
Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicates 181st house
Medical Center Hospital in August, 2022.
Could Medical Center Hospital be relocated?
Could Medical Center Hospital be relocated?