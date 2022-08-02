DPS working fatal crash near SH 302
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A DPS spokesperson has confirmed they are working a fatality crash on SH 302 near the Winkler/ Loving County line.
The crash involved a commercial vehicle.
DPS is asking drivers to avoid the area as they close lanes to investigate.
At this time DPS can confirm this is a fatality accident but identities have not been released and next of kin has not been notified.
