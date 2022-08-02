Could Medical Center Hospital be relocated?

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last week, our partners at the Odessa American published a story about meetings taking place regarding a new regional medical and research center.

According to the OA, those meetings have also discussed a hospital change that could have negative effects on Odessa, including the relocation and repurposing of Medical Center Hospital.

While these discussions are very preliminary, the unthinkable idea to move MCH is on the table.

“When you take an entity out of downtown, that’s very significant,” said Tom Manskey, the Director of Economic Development for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

According to the OA, a group of business and community leaders is exploring the idea of relocating MCH and Midland Memorial Hospital to a joint site on FM 1788 and Hwy 191.

The results could devastate downtown Odessa, something not lost on Manskey.

Downtown is currently undergoing extensive revitalization, but losing the money and support brought in by a sprawling medical center would likely stop that.

Maybe a bigger worry is what could happen to residents of western Ector County.

“If you move all the medical services east, what about everyone who is in west Ector County,” Mankey said. “How long does it take to get to health care, especially in emergency situations?”

Talks are still in the very early stages, but the question has been floated, and the answer has the potential to change Odessa forever.

