TxDot releases traffic alerts for Winkler, Terrell, and Andrews counties

(Source: Texas Department of Transportation)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Here are the latest traffic alerts the Texas Department of Transportation has released for Winkler, Terrell, and Andrews counties:

WINKLER COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Tuesday (8-2) on northbound SH 18 near the state line for repair work. Please follow the pilot car safely and obey flaggers and/or warning signs. Expect slight delays.

TERRELL COUNTY: Northbound U.S. 90 will be closed at Sanderson Canyon (just east of Sanderson) for the next month as repairs are made to a bridge. Only one lane will be open with automated flagging. Please obey warning signs and automated flagging station. Please slow down. Expect slight delays.

ANDREWS COUNTY: The northbound lane of SH 115 will be closed for three days (Tuesday 8-2 through Thursday 8-4) for road work to be done. Work begins at FM 181 and goes northeast. Please slow down and obey signs/flaggers. Please follow the pilot car safely. Expect slight delays.

