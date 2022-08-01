Two local business help Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry after a crazy night

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This week the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry had to make emergency repairs to their facilities that could have affected thousands of people.

Late Wednesday evening the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry main walk-in freezer broke, suddenly about two months’ worth of food was in jeopardy of spoiling, leaving many in the community without a home-cooked meal.

Until two local businesses Edwards Air Conditioning & Heating and West Texas Refrigeration teamed up together to help save midland soup kitchen ministry from a huge headache.

Once Jay Ivy a board member for the ministry found out the freezer was broken, he was making phone calls to anyone who could fix the freezer, and Edwards Air Conditioning & Heating stepped up

“Well, she gave me a callback and said that we will be the last people that come out that night and they made it a point where they said they would come out even from 10 o’clock at night till 2 o’clock in the morning to get it done for us” said Jay Ivy, Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry

Ivy is extremely thankful for all that both companies did.

“It means a lot to us that even after a very busy day that they’re going to still take the time to fit us in even if it meant staying after midnight,” said Ivy.

Even after a long and hot day of fixing AC units for the people in the area, Edwards AC and Heating stepped up to the plate to make sure the food at the ministry wasn’t wasted.

“We moved to midland two and half years ago, started a business, knew nobody here and it’s been a blessing to me and my family and I and I felt like it was the right thing to do for the community” Michael Edwards, Co-Owner of Edwards Air Conditioner and Heating

West Texas Refrigeration did help Edwards AC and heating by walking them through how to fix the broken part.

