Congressman Pfluger to host town halls around Permian Basin

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -Congressman August Pfluger is set to make other stops throughout the 11th district here in the Permian Basin this week.

Tuesday, he’ll be holding a town hall at the Andrews Senior Activity Center located at 310 West Broadway Street.

That will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Then from there, he’ll head south down 385 to Odessa where he’s scheduled to have a town hall meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 that same evening.

It’s going to be at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Academic Classroom Building.

The address is 801 west 4th street....

