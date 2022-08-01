Congressman Pfluger to host town halls around Permian Basin

Representante de Estados Unidos August Pfluger.
Representante de Estados Unidos August Pfluger.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -Congressman August Pfluger is set to make other stops throughout the 11th district here in the Permian Basin this week.

Tuesday, he’ll be holding a town hall at the Andrews Senior Activity Center located at 310 West Broadway Street.

That will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Then from there, he’ll head south down 385 to Odessa where he’s scheduled to have a town hall meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 that same evening.

It’s going to be at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Academic Classroom Building.

The address is 801 west 4th street....

