Odessa Police Department hosted their Back to School Bash at the South Side Ballpark

Odessa Police Department Back to School Bash 2022
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Local law enforcement know how to raise the roof when it comes to throwing a party.

The Odessa Police Department held their ‘Back to School Bash’ at the South Side Ballpark in Odessa, on Saturday.

Odessa Fire Rescue and other local first responders were in attendance.

This event gave the public the opportunity to get to know first responders on a personal level.

If you were not able to make it this year, don’t worry, OPD holds this event every year in July.

