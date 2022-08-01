Odessa man dies in crash in Winkler County

Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree Friday night.(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a DPS crash report, an Odessa man died in a crash in Winkler County Sunday morning.

Eduardo Lozoya, 28, was traveling east on SH-302. An 18-wheeler was traveling west on SH-302. Lozoya traveled across the yellow center line into the westbound lane and struck the front of the 18-wheeler.

Lozoya was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Odessa Police Department, they are investigating a major accident on the 1100...
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
Midland woman finds $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Midland woman $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
This evening, a plane landed on I-20 near Pecos according to the Reeves County Sheriff's Office.
Plane lands on I-20 in Pecos
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

(MGN graphic)
Midland man facing charges of unlawful restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and interfering with an emergency call
The Odessa Police Department's new training facility
Odessa Police Department hosted their Back to School Bash at the South Side Ballpark
Two local business help Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry after a crazy night
Two local business help Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry after a crazy night
The Midland Cosmetology Department helped raise money for Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals by...
Midland College cosmetology students raised money for Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals