Odessa man dies in crash in Winkler County
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a DPS crash report, an Odessa man died in a crash in Winkler County Sunday morning.
Eduardo Lozoya, 28, was traveling east on SH-302. An 18-wheeler was traveling west on SH-302. Lozoya traveled across the yellow center line into the westbound lane and struck the front of the 18-wheeler.
Lozoya was pronounced dead at the scene.
