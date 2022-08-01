Midland Police Department has fundraiser for officers medical expenses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, the Midland Police Department announced a raffle to raise money for an officer’s medical expenses.

The two guns raffled were donated to MPD and the raffle tickets were sold for $10.

MPD raffled two guns today, one was a M&P M2.0 9mm pistol and the other one was a Marlin 1895 trapper 45/70 rifle.

Over one-thousand tickets were purchased and it all went toward Officer Kienan Goodnights child’s medical expenses.

Goodnights son, Gus, was born 10 weeks before expected.

His wife had an emergency C-Section due to a condition called Preeclampsia.

Which is a complication during pregnancy that can result in organ damage or can be fatal to the mother and child.

An experience that takes a heavy emotional toll on the family.

“The natural order of things is you’re supposed to have the baby, within a day or two, you’re supposed to go home with your baby, and that doesn’t happen. To leave the hospital without your baby and that takes a big toll on you emotionally.” Goodnight says.

The complications that Goodnights son had, caused more issues.

For instance, he was also born with a heart condition called Atrial Septal Defect, which is a hole between the valves and the heart.

Which will require heart surgery.

Goodnight says his wife was heart broken when she found out she was going into labor with their son.

“He told her we were gonna deliver she immediately broke down and cried, and I was just like you know you gotta look at the bright side, at least we’ll have him out and with the medical people,” Goodnight said.

Goodnight says he’s a private guy and didn’t want to tell anyone about his sons procedures.

But Detective Tyler Thompson, a friend on the force, said he would need help with medical bills.

“Detective Tyler Thompson, who I’ve known here since I started here in 2012, his wife’s a nurse so they understand what we’re going through and what we’ve gone through. They were like yea you’re going to have a lot of medical bills just like the last time so we wanna help,” Goodnight said.

Goodnight had twin daughters six years ago who were also born 10 weeks before expected.

He says he is thankful that not just his coworkers, but also that the community have reached out to him to help.

And that the donations will help his family tremendously.

Goodnight’s son is healthy enough at the moment to be able to go home, and he says that with the coming surgeries, Gus will make a full recovery.

