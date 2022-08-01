Midland man facing charges of unlawful restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and interfering with an emergency call
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland says Sunday, July 31, 2022, at around 6:30 p.m. the Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a welfare check in the 3400 block of Roosevelt.
Sergio Castillo Castorena was taken to the Midland County Detention Center. He is facing charges of unlawful restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly Weapon, and interfering with an emergency call.
The investigation is ongoing.
