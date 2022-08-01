Midland College presents AJ Castillo concert, live at Chap Center

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Join the MC Student Activities Department for this special free MC 50th Anniversary concert featuring hit Latin artist AJ Castillo.

The concert will be Friday, August 26, at 7:00 p.m. at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center on the Midland College campus.

The opening performance will be Midlander and award-winning teen Tejano star Tristan Ramos. The entire community is invited.

Tickets are not required; however, there is limited seating. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Complimentary access wrist bands will be available at the doors. Attendees may purchase items from some of Midland’s most popular food trucks located in Chap Center parking lot at Door #1. No outside food or drinks are permitted.

For more information about the concert at www.midland.edu/aj-castillo Please refer to the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center web page for venue policies and guidelines.

About AJ Castillo: AJ Castillo is a Latin artist known for his unique accordion sound and style, his energetic performances and his extraordinary custom accordions. He has introduced a fresh new sound that expands the boundaries of accordion music and has become a well-known accordionist, singer, songwriter, performer and producer. He collaborated on the 2017 Latin Grammy Award-winning Best Regional Song “Siempre Es Asi.”

With the release of each consecutive project, AJ has taken his music to the next level and continues to amaze people with his ability to infuse different styles of music to create his new unique sound.

About Tristan Ramos: Midland native Tristan Ramos is the youngest male artist to win a Tejano Music Award at the age of 13 and the youngest to have performed at Vegas Tejano Music Week in Las Vegas. He is also the youngest to have his own record label and the youngest to be endorsed by an accordion company, music company and hat company.

