Midland College cosmetology students raising money for Lone Star Sanctuary

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Cosmetology Department helped raise money for Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals with their event ‘Cuts for Cuddles’ by giving people haircuts for just 5 dollars, on Saturday.

All the proceeds raised went towards benefitting the non-profit and providing essential care for the animals.

The community’s support helps maintain their normal day-to-day operations like being able to provide food or paying for vet bills.

“So it goes to taking care of the animals directly. Vet care, we have a lot of high vet bills because some of the animals we take in need immediate help,” said Vicki Rose, Lome Star Sanctuary volunteer.

“But they have so many animals that need homes ranging from cats and different ones,” said Marcie Salgado, a member of Midland College’s Cosmetology Department.

If you wish to donate to Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals, click here.

