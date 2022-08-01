Midland Animal Services introducing new volunteer program

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Animal Services will be conducting the first orientation to kick off the volunteer program in two weeks.

They will also be hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic this month.

On August 13, Animal Services will be hosting the first volunteer orientation at 10 a.m. to launch their new volunteer program.

Anyone over the age of 16 can volunteer on their own, but those under the age of 16 need a parent or guardian with them to volunteer.

“We desperately need the help we need to get more people in here,” Ty Coleman, Midland Animal Services Manager, said. “We’re only limited with the full-time staff that we have and the things that we can do so one of the biggest things were wanting to do is start adoption events and doing those offsite adoption events we’ll definitely need volunteers to help. "

Once new volunteers complete the orientation, they are free to schedule times to volunteer at the animal shelter.

Going forward, the orientations will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Volunteer tasks will include a variety of things.

“That can be giving the dogs baths, walking them, getting them out into the play yards, doing some meet and greets and overall just a lot of animal enrichment to help get these animals out and better trained,” Coleman said.

Animal Services will also be hosting their first low-cost drive-thru vaccine clinic for animals on August 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They hope to implement more frequent clinics soon

“People will be able to pull around the building pull into the garage our vet will assess the animal, give them the vaccines that are recommended and they’ll be on their way,” Coleman said.

Coleman says animal services is looking to hire Animal Service Officers which can include anyone with or without experience.

All he asks is that you have a good work ethic and a passion to serve the community.

