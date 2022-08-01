Man dead after hit and run in Reeves County

People with information are asked to call DPS or the Reeves County Sheriff
HIT AND RUN
HIT AND RUN(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -DPS is asking for help identifying a driver that fled a fatal crash in Reeves County early Sunday morning.

Jonathan Ornelas, 31, of Midland, was traveling north in a Dodge 3500 on US 285 approaching the intersection of CR 437. An unknown vehicle was traveling east on CR 437 nearing the intersection of US 285. Ornelas hit the unknown in the intersection. The impact caused Ornelas to come to a complete stop at the intersection.

Ornelas was found dead. The unknown vehicle fled the scene of the crash in an unknown direction.

If anyone, has any information about this crash please contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at 432-498-2131 or the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office at 432-445-4901.

