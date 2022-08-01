Lea County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for murder

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KOSA) - Antwian Nilo Sosa, 19, of Hobbs, New Mexico was arrested Sunday after a body was found near an abandoned gin at the intersection of Prairieview and Hennington.

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at around 9:14 a.m. deputies from The Lea County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist the Tatum Police Department at the 700 block of S Cobern Ave in Tatum, New Mexico.

It was there that a person told deputies information about a murder that LCSO says occurred north of Lovington on Thursday, July 28th. Investigators were led to an abandoned gin near the intersection of Prairieview and Hennington, where they found a body hidden on the site.

Investigators conducted interviews, which led to the arrest of Sosa. He has been charged with murder, three counts of tampering with evidence, kidnapping, and bribery intimidation of a witness.

He is currently being held at the Lea County Detention Center awaiting arraignment. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator for an autopsy

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.