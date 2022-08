AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Senator John Cornyn tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The senator made an announcement on his Twitter account.

After dodging it for 2+ years I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, and doing fine. While quarantining I’ll continue to fight Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin’s massive tax increase on working families remotely, consistent with CDC guidelines. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 1, 2022

Cornyn said in his Tweet he is fully vaccinated and is doing fine. Adding that he is planning to work remotely and follow CDC guidelines.

