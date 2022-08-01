H-E-B issues recall for H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

(KBTX)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for half-gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen.

The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons labeled as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream contains wheat as an ingredient.

The product was sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Texas. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. There have been no reported illnesses to date.

This recall involves the following product:

UPC Number:4122048399

Product: H-E-B Creamy Creation Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Size:½ gallon

Best by date: 06 Jan 23

Anyone who wants to return the items can take them to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund. Customers with any questions can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Odessa Police Department, they are investigating a major accident on the 1100...
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
Midland woman finds $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
Midland woman $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
This evening, a plane landed on I-20 near Pecos according to the Reeves County Sheriff's Office.
Plane lands on I-20 in Pecos
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

(Source: Midland Police Department)
Midland Police Department has fundraiser for officers medical expenses
Midland Police Department have fundraiser for officers son
Midland Police Department have fundraiser for officers son
Back to school haircuts
Free haircut event at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Back to school haircuts
Free haircuts