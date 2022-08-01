Free haircut event at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church

Free haircuts
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Parents had an opportunity to get their kids back to school haircuts today at holy redeemer catholic church.

The event lasted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and was free for kids from Pre-k to 8th grade

CBS7 spoke to a barber about the experience of donating their time and talent.

“At the end of the day it’s a blessing like I’m blessed to be here, I’m blessed to, I don’t know I’m just blessed to have this talent of mine,” Marco Vasquez, a barber at the event, said. “To just do something with this talent I have, and I just like to bless people because they’re going to come back to me.”

