Fatal crash in Midland County

(Source: MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Midland County Saturday night.

According to DPS reports, Diana Markham was traveling westbound on West County Road 127 when she veered off the roadway to the right. Markham then overcorrected to the left sending her GMC Canyon into a skid. She then struck a telephone pole and fence. Markham was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Odessa man dies in crash in Winkler County