Major accident on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, they are investigating a major accident on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street.

Only one lane of westbound traffic on E. 42nd St. is open between Everglade and Dixie.

The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to please use alternate routes.

CBS7 will keep you updated when more information is available.

