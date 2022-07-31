Former Permian High Basketball Star hosts camp in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa native and Permian high basketball standout Richard McCalop is hosting his first basketball camp at the Boys and Girls Club here in Odessa.

McCalop played for Trinidad Junior College in college before playing for Southwestern Oklahoma State University.He was also casted in Adam Sandler’s Netflix film, Hustle.

“They see me like dunking and whatever, Adam was like, ‘got to get him in that movie’, so they gave me like multiple scenes and like that was probably like one of the like biggest accomplishments of my life so far”, said McCalop.

But regardless of what he’s been able to achieve, he’s happy to give back to a community that has helped pave the way for him.

“It’s definitely a blessing man, cause you know, growing up, having my parents teaching me, so I feel like I should do the same with the kids back here you know, give them the things I got growing up so be able to teach them those things i know like help them excel is always a blessing man,” said McCalop.

For Lavonda McCalop, more than being proud of Richard’s journey, she’s happy to see him trying to be a role model for the next generation.

“Kids really need these days, and he has been such a great inspiration his whole entire career of wanting to be there for children,” said Lavonda McCalop, Richard’s mother. “He’s done it all over the world actually but to be able to bring it back to odessa. makes it super super exciting to me.”

And what will be exciting is the future of the basketball camp, for Richard, he has plans to keep it going in the future.

“Yeah i’m definitely going to do this as an annual thing, I might change the date though; so it could be more of like, everyone could come. like, a lot of kids are out of town right now so, I’m glad for the turnout that we have but definitely going to do this every single year now.”

