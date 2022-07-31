Appalachia Rises: Help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on Sunday in Perry County and has confirmed that the death toll has risen to 26 lost – and that number will increase.

Unfortunately, the amount of property damage is astronomical. 

Gray Media is assisting the two local charities listed below if you wish to donate to the many people affected by the flooding in Easter Kentucky.

